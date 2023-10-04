Calling all KVNF fans, listeners and members!

As fall approaches, change is in the air. Shorter, cooler days bring the music of nature to life. There are also changes ahead at KVNF this season. KVNF wants to be sure the station is a resource you can count on, with consistent coverage and rock-steady music.

“Rhythms of Change” is the theme of the Fall Drive. To ensure we keep pace with these changes and fulfill our mission, KVNF is asking you to consider making a donation. KVNF’s Fall Drive will begin on October 4 and run through October 10.

The funds raised will directly support updates to our equipment and programming. A KVNF listening app, transcribed audio interviews for better accessibility, and collaborative programming from partner organizations are also in the works. These changes are essential to ensuring that your engagement with KVNF is as steady as a rhythmic pulse.

“Rhythm is sound in motion. It is related to the pulse, the heartbeat, the way we breathe. It rises and falls. It takes us into ourselves; it takes us out of ourselves.” –Edward Hirsch

All this will be made possible with your contribution to the Fall Drive, when you show your support and give generously to KVNF. Donating now will help us make headway toward our Fall Drive Goal of $65,000, before the drive even begins.

And we have 2 cozy thank-you gifts available.

Also, we have a special running! All new members, and sustaining (monthly) members who bump up their monthly amount, will receive a custom wooden KVNF magnet