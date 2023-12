SUGAR’S PICKS - BEST OF 2023

ARTIST / ALBUM

Alex Harris - Lose My Religion

The Arcs - Electronic Chronic

Allison Russell - The Returner

Arlo Parks - My Soft Machine

Bahamas - Bootcut

BAMBOOS THIS IS HOW YOU DO IT

BEATLES NOW AND THEN

BLACK PUMAS CHRONICLES OF A DIAMOND

BLACK LEGACY PROJECT VOLUME 1

BUTCHER BROWN SOLAR MUSIC

CAT POWER SONGS OF DYLAN

CORINNE BAILEY RAE HE WILL FOLLOW YOU WITH HIS EYES

DAVE BRUBECK QUARTET LIVE FROM THE NORTHWEST 1959

DELFEAYO MARSALIS UPTOWN ON MARDI GRAS DAY

DEVON GILFILLIAN LOVE YOU ANYWAY

ELLA & THE BOSSA BEAT IN THE MOMENT

GOGO PENGUIN EVERYTHING IS GOING TO BE OK

GORILLAZ CRACKER ISLAND

IRIS DEMENT WORKIN’ ON A WORLD

JACK JOHNSON IN BETWEEN DUB

JEAU JAMES FATED

JESHUA MAESHELL THE FLOOD

JOAN OSBORNE NOBODY OWNS YOU

JOHN COLTRANE EVENING AT THE VILLAGE GATE W/ ERIC DOLPHY

JON BATISTE WORLD MUSIC RADIO

JONI MITCHELL AT NEWPORT

KENDRA MORRIS BABBLE

LEO SIDRAN WHAT’S TRENDING

LONNIE LISTON SMITH JAZZ IS DEAD #17

LUCINDA WILLIAMS STORIES FROM A ROCK N ROLL HEART

LUKAS NELSON & POTR STICKS & STONES

MARC BROUSSARD SOS-4 BLUES FOR YOUR SOUL

MESHELL NDEGEOCELLO OMNICHORD REAL BOOK

MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD BIG BIG LOVE

NEIL YOUNG BEFORE & AFTER

NEW PRONOGRAPHERS CONTINUE AS A GUEST

OBJECT HEAVY LOVE & GRAVITY

OTIS TAYLOR BANJO

PACHYMAN SWITCHED ON

RAUL MALO SAY LESS

RODRIGO Y GABRIELLA IN BETWEEN THOUGHTS - A NEW WORLD

ROLLING STONES HACKNEY DIAMONDS

RON CARTER FINDING THE RIGHT NOTES

RYAN BINGHAM WATCH OUT FOR THE WOLF

SEXTONES LOVE CAN’T BE BORROWED

ST PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES ANGELS IN SCIENCE FICTION

TAJ MAHAL SAVOY

VAN MORRISON ACCENTUATE THE POSITIVE

VARIOUS ARTISTS SONG FOR LEON/TRIBUTE TO LEON RUSSELL

WILCO COUSIN