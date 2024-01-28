© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. The contribution she's made to the music library and KVNF's legacy is a building block and a guiding light as KVNF continues to grow and serve its community. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us her top pick for the week.

Music Pick of the Week Jan 29, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published January 28, 2024 at 9:13 PM MST

Goth Babe - Lola

Goth Babe's debut album, "Lola," reflects the evolution of Griff Washburn's musical journey inspired by his nomadic lifestyle. This album is danceable, feel-good pop layered with flat, disorienting sounds, creating a mix of sun rays and dissonance.

Stream Lola here.
Andrea Castillo
Andrea ("Dre") Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast then found herself captivated by the Western Slope of the Colorado Rockies in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, taking her ducky out on the river, drawing, and catching live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
