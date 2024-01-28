Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. The contribution she's made to the music library and KVNF's legacy is a building block and a guiding light as KVNF continues to grow and serve its community. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us her top pick for the week.
Music Pick of the Week Jan 29, 2024
Goth Babe - Lola
Goth Babe's debut album, "Lola," reflects the evolution of Griff Washburn's musical journey inspired by his nomadic lifestyle. This album is danceable, feel-good pop layered with flat, disorienting sounds, creating a mix of sun rays and dissonance.
Stream Lola here.