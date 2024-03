President Biden, former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are vying for their party's delegates.

Utah Republicans begin caucusing at 7 p.m. local time/9 p.m. ET. Democrats in the state are holding their presidential primary by mail, with ballots due by 8 p.m. local time/10 p.m. ET on Super Tuesday.

Follow the live results.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...