Dear KVNF Supporters,

The road that got us here has been a winding journey. It has meandered through valleys, climbed mountains, and navigated canyons—encouraged and sustained by the many folks who generously gave their time and energy along the way. Candy Pennetta, our outgoing Music Director, dedicated over 35 years to build our exceptional Music Library—a contribution worth celebrating.

Help us honor KVNF’s legacy by considering an extra donation today. “The road that got us here”, KVNF’s Spring Drive, starts on March 13th and runs through Tuesday, March 19th.

This year, as the team planned our upcoming activities, our road map was marked with new ways of engaging with our listening communities. We kicked off a collaboration with The Sherbino Theater with a live-audience “Talkin’ Music” this month. Currently we are prepping for the launch of the KVNF Listening App, hopefully in time for Spring Drive! And on Friday evening of the drive (March 15th), we will host a live storytelling event in collaboration with Paonia Books, themed “Roadtrippin”.

Just as the roads to the communities we serve are varied and diverse, KVNF’s programming has something for everyone. Together we can continue traveling roads that lead us to new music, captivating interviews, and new ways to engage with vital local news.

Consider giving a spring gift to kick start the drive and contribute to our goal of $60,000. Choose from our thank-you gifts, designed to offer sun protection while also supporting YOUR Mountain Grown Community Radio. Thank you for being a current member.

We are thrilled to have you on this journey. See you on the road!

Ashley Krest

General Manager

Click here to support KVNF!!