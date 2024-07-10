KVNF Needs YOU

KVNF has 3 openings for the Board of Directors

This is your chance to become involved and serve an important local non-profit organization. KVNF serves our listening area with diverse music, public affairs, and locally produced, Regional News.

The Opportunities:

Develop an understanding of the essential nature of community radio

Interact with the community throughout our listening area

Give back to your community

The Details:



Board members are expected to attend 10 meetings/year and to serve on various committees

Terms are three years and are limited to two consecutive terms

Board members are asked to volunteer at the KVNF booth at summer concerts and events

For further information please contact Margaret Freeman (current board member) at 970.275.8449

https://www.kvnf.org/board-governance-legal-documents PUT LINK ON WEBSITE post and maybe the language below as well

Role Of the KVNF Board of Directors Establish Organization Identity and Strategic Direction

Determine mission and purpose. It is the board's responsibility to create and review a statement of mission and purpose that articulates KVNF’s goals, means, and the primary constituents served.

Ensure effective planning. The board actively participates in updating the strategic plan with staff and assists in implementing and monitoring the plan's goals. Annually assess the ever-changing environment and approve the organization’s strategy to be responsive.

Ensure Adequate Resources

Act as the fiduciary and guardian of the organizational assets. It is the board’s responsibility to review and approve the organization’s annual budget, and monitor the financial condition of KVNF by regular reviews of the financial statements.

Approve appropriate compensation and benefit policies and practices.

Review and approve the organization’s funding plans. Participate in fundraising activities as necessary.

Engage the services of a certified financial professional to complete an annual audit of the financial status of the organization and to ensure adequate financial controls are in place.

Organizational Oversight

Select the General Manager. Hires the General Manager; seeks a qualified individual according to the job description for the position.

The board ensures that the executive director has the moral and professional support he or she needs to further the goals of the organization.

The board annually approves the performance review of the general manager and establishes compensation based on recommendations of the personnel committee and board chair. If deemed necessary or desirable, the board will change the general manager.

Build a competent board. Recruits new board members according to current and future essential skills and qualifications and orients new members. Annually reviews the performance of the board (including its composition, organization, and responsibilities) and takes steps to improve its performance.

Operations & Programs

Enhance the organization’s public standing. The board should clearly articulate the organization's mission, accomplishments, and goals to the public and garner support from the community. Board members are representatives of KVNF to the public.

Monitor and strengthen programs and services. The board ensures that current and proposed programs and services are consistent with the organization's mission and monitors their effectiveness.

