Trump and Harris address issues including abortion and immigration in speeches

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

The presidential candidates touted economic policies last week. This was eclipsed in part by former President Donald Trump's vow to women at a rally in Pennsylvania.

DONALD TRUMP: You will be protected, and I will be your protector - women...

RASCOE: Here's more of what the candidates said to voters as they said it.

TRUMP: Women will be happy, healthy, confident, and free.

TRUMP: You will no longer be thinking about abortion. It's all they talk about - abortion - because we've done something that nobody else could have done. It is now where it always had to be with the states and a vote of the people.

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: I don't think the women of America need him to say he's going to protect them. The women of America need him to trust them.

STEPHANIE RUHLE: Can we trust you?

HARRIS: Yes. Yes. I am not perfect. But I will tell you I'm always going to put the needs of the people first.

JD VANCE: When you allow foreign people who are in this country illegally to buy houses that ought by right to go to Americans, then you make it impossible for American citizens to afford the American dream of homeownership. So here's what we believe is we need common-sense tax and economic policy. We need to bring back some good American manufacturing jobs to the state of Michigan. But if we want to allow American citizens to afford a home again, we've got to start by deporting the millions of illegal aliens that Kamala Harris let come into this country.

HARRIS: He separated families. He ripped toddlers out of their mother's arms, put children in cages and tried to end protections for DREAMers. He made the challenges at the border worse. And he is still, and he is still, fanning the flames of fear and division. And let me be clear. That is not the work of a leader. That is not the work of a leader.

TRUMP: It's bad publicity when people are killed all over the place. They don't want to talk about it. We will not allow these people to invade us, conquer us, and take all of our dignity and pride, and everything we have stood for from the very beginning of our lives. You have dignity and pride in this town and this area and this state. And they want to take that dignity and pride. They want to invade. They want to take over your homes. They want to take over your buildings. Look at what they're doing in Colorado - Aurora, Colo. Venezuela gangs are taking over real estate. They're real estate developers like I was, but they do it with a gun. I did it with bank financing. They do it with a gun. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

