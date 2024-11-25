Forest Service funds help Indigenous families in the Mountain West heat their homes

The National Forest Foundation’s Wood for Life project is similar to a food bank. But instead of food, it delivers firewood to tribal families – at no cost.

The nonprofit is receiving $225,000 to remove logs from forests in Idaho, Colorado and Wyoming. That will produce firewood for half a dozen tribes, including Shoshone Bannock, Shoshone Paiute, Eastern Shoshone, Northern Arapaho, Ute Mountain Ute, and Navajo Nation.

Rosanna Jumbo-Fitch, the Navajo Nation Chinle Chapter president, said thousands of families in her community receive wood through the project.

“It's a huge benefit because it's used for warming the home, cooking, and everyday needs,” Jumbo-Fitch said. “And our biggest population that we serve is our elderly population, those that are 65 and older.”

Nationwide, in counties with a high percentage of tribes, more than 30% of households rely on firewood to heat their homes, according to Census Bureau data . Those levels are double in Apache County, Ariz., where more than 60% of households are heated by firewood. The Apache and Navajo reservations cover about 66% of the county.

