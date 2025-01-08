© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Study links sugary drinks to poor health around the world

By Rachel Carlson
Published January 8, 2025 at 2:28 AM MST

A new study this weeks shows a relationship between the consumption of sugary drinks and an increase in both diabetes and heart disease in many parts of the world including Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa. Researchers say the marketing of sodas for example has encouraged people to drink sodas more often and helped to elevate these drinks to a status symbol in some countries. Reporter:Carlson; Editor: Davis SSP for ME 2:30 length

