Amid wave of executive orders, Native communities worry about ‘collateral damage’ to U.S. treaty obligations

Native communities across the country are worried about potential impacts from President Trump executive orders and other administration actions.

Of particular concern was a late January Office of Management and Budget memo that temporarily froze federal payments, and sowed ongoing uncertainty across the country.

“To see the federal funding freeze was very alarming and concerning for many folks within Indian Country,” said Matthew Campbell, deputy director of the Native American Rights Fund.

His group was one of a number of Native organizations that recently sent a letter demanding the Trump administration make sure the U.S. government abides by its treaty obligations to tribal nations, which the signatory groups could become “collateral damage.”

“Our unique political and legal relationship with the United States is rooted in our inherent sovereignty and recognized in the U.S. Constitution, in treaties, and is carried out by many federal laws and policies,” the letter reads.

The OMB memo was ultimately rescinded, but Campbell said concern remains. He noted that federal funding helps support law enforcement, education and health care in Native communities.

On Thursday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) herself sent a letter to OMB, demanding it direct federal agencies to ensure federal funding to tribes is not affected by Trump’s executive orders.

“Any pauses or elimination of these programs would undermine the United States’ trust responsibility to Indian Tribes and their ability to provide services to their members,” she said.

