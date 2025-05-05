REAL ID rolls out on Wednesday. What that means for travel in the U.S.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Starting Wednesday, the rules for flying within the United States change. The Department of Homeland Security will require travelers on domestic flights to use REAL ID security standards. The ID will also be required to enter secure federal facilities like a military base or a nuclear power plant. I think I'm OK with that one. To get us up to speed, A Martínez spoke with Clint Henderson, a travel editor at The Points Guy.

A MARTÍNEZ, BYLINE: Clint, I have my California driver's license on me right now. So just to - I remember getting the REAL ID years ago, but I don't remember doing anything special or extra to get it. So what makes this different than the ID I had before?

CLINT HENDERSON: So I know specifically for California, your ID should have a golden bear on the upper right-hand portion with a star in it.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah, right on the backside of a grizzly bear's butt.

HENDERSON: Yes, exactly.

MARTÍNEZ: All right. So what makes this REAL ID different than the ID I had before this?

HENDERSON: So you have to go through more extensive security screening, and it's basically a way for the government to have unified standards for every state ID. So this came about in the wake of 9/11. Some states had fairly lax requirements. So, in fact, that's - that is how some of the hijackers were able to get through security with fake credentials that they were issued by a state. So they wanted to have a uniform way of tracking people and have a uniform ID. And so what happens is you're supposed to be proving that you have a Social Security number. They want to look at your birth certificate. They want all kinds of backup paperwork that they don't normally necessarily ask for when you get an identification.

MARTÍNEZ: OK. Now, say I don't have a REAL ID, but I need to travel. What do I need to bring?

HENDERSON: There is some good news here. They're putting about a two-year wiggle room period into the process. And that allows airports, on a case-by-case basis, to subject people to additional screening instead of requiring a REAL ID. So you could still be turned away. But hopefully, there are systems in place now where they will let you, with slightly more screening. That said, that is probably going to cause some backup when this goes into effect on May 7.

The good news is a passport or even a passport card are considered good enough to get you through security. They are REAL ID-compliant, essentially. So if you have a Global Entry card, if you have a NEXUS card, a FAST border-crossing card, a SENTRI card - those are all considered valid government documents for travel. And so if you have one of those things - even a permanent resident card, a U.S. Department of Defense ID, a border-crossing card, enhanced driver's licenses - several states have already been sending out enhanced driver's licenses for a while now, and so many people are covered.

MARTÍNEZ: OK. Now, who exactly is eligible for REAL ID?

HENDERSON: Anyone who's getting a driver's license or a state ID renewed, basically.

MARTÍNEZ: Would it be to your advantage, if you have this option, to go to a smaller airport in your city?

HENDERSON: Absolutely, because remember, the - while the bigger airports are probably a little bit more trained on this stuff, they're dealing with so many passengers. So if you can start from a smaller airport, I think you're going to find that it's much easier to get through.

MARTÍNEZ: You are at an airport right now, Clint. How quickly did you get through?

HENDERSON: It was, like, less than a minute. I was shocked. And I tried to chat up a few of the agents about whether they felt ready for REAL ID. They weren't really interested in pursuing the conversation, but I did wish them all luck. So I'm so curious to see how this gets implemented.

MARTÍNEZ: You should have told them, do you know who I am? I'm Clint Henderson...

HENDERSON: (Laughter).

MARTÍNEZ: ...Travel editor at The Points Guy.

HENDERSON: I don't think that would have given me any grace.

MARTÍNEZ: All right. Well, Clint, thanks a lot.

HENDERSON: Thank you so much.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.