KVNF Program Changes

If you listen to NPR's All Things Considered in the evening on KVNF, we're making a programming change to bring you more of the local programming you value in the public affairs/arts & culture topic area. All Things Considered will be reduced to one hour (from two hours) to make room and will now run from 4 pm to 4:50 pm, and your Regional Newscast will run at 4:50 pm with NPR headlines at the top of the 5 pm hour. We'll then run shows like, "Local Motion and Rick Steves" from 5-6 pm, bringing you local news, music, arts and culture from KVNF and other syndicated shows both locally and nationally produced. We hope you'll enjoy the new schedule starting at 5 pm in the evening, and an earlier start to our excellent evening programs like "One Woman's Perspective and Cookin' with Jazz". Please send feed back to: feedback@kvnf.org

Evening Music Shows Start at 6PM starting June 2nd.

This change begins tonight.

Here's the new weekday evening lineup: