TSA workers receive bonuses and praise for working through the shutdown

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced new investments in travel security just ahead of the busy holiday season.

Noem was in Las Vegas over the weekend to announce bonuses for TSA employees. Flanked by several TSA employees, she commended them for their work during the recent government shutdown.

“Many of them took on extra shifts and covered responsibilities for individuals who didn’t come to work. They also went above and beyond to serve people in their community or to help their fellow employees,” said Noem.

Noem called out several TSA employees by name, highlighting specific details of their efforts, despite not receiving paychecks for over a month.

Noem praised Angela Stephen, a TSA supervisor who continued to show up for work even after her vehicle broke down.

TSA Officer Michael Armstrong who is the sole provider for his family and caregiver for his ailing father was also commended by Noem.

Noem said the Trump Administration is working on a plan that would set funds aside to aid TSA employees should there be any future government shutdowns.

Noem also announced $1 billion would be invested in new travel security technology, training and more K-9 units across the country. Noem said it’s the biggest such investment in over a decade.