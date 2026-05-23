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Bring on the Summer Youth Festival

Bring on the Summer Youth Festival

Friends of Youth and Nature is hosting this third annual outdoor festival to highlight summer activities for our youth and families: outdoor games, science/nature/art/library programs, kid’s camps sign-ups, sports skills, and mother fun ideas for summer fun in our community.

The venue will include over 20 stations with kid and adult friendly outdoor activities, a host and DJ, treats, food and drinks. Activities include duck races, pie eating/watermelon eating contest, frozen t-shirt contest, life jacket scramble, gelly ball games, soccer/basketball skills, strider bike instruction, relay races, nature art projects, library book bike with free books for summer reading, yard games and raft floats down the river. Plus free youth haircuts and designs by Finesse.

This year we have a special guest "Wilder" GOCO's Generation Wild mascot. Come meet our kids amazing outdoor friend – half yeti and half mountain goat. Wilder is on a mission to help children discover all the magic awaiting them just outside the door!

Riverbottom Park
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of Youth and Nature
970 210 1791
info@foyan.org
https://www.friendsofyouthandnature.org/bring-on-the-summer-fest.html

Artist Group Info

ajanik@gmx.com
Riverbottom Park