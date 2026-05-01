CASA Open House
CASA Open House
Join us for a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Volunteer Recruitment Event and discover how you can change a child's story. You'll hear inspiring stories from current volunteers and learn how CASA provides support every step of the way.
Light conversation and friendly conversations will make it a fun and welcoming afternoon. Come and see how you can be the voice of encouragement and stability for a child in need.
If you cannot make the event, but are still interested, please contact: Alison Huskie @ 970-249-0337
Looney Beans Coffee
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Looney Beans Coffee
3480 Wolverine Dr.Montrose, Colorado 81432
(970) 240-4320
casemanager@casa7jd.org