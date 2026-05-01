CASA Open House

Join us for a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Volunteer Recruitment Event and discover how you can change a child's story. You'll hear inspiring stories from current volunteers and learn how CASA provides support every step of the way.

Light conversation and friendly conversations will make it a fun and welcoming afternoon. Come and see how you can be the voice of encouragement and stability for a child in need.

If you cannot make the event, but are still interested, please contact: Alison Huskie @ 970-249-0337

