Cigar Box Guitar Workshop
Cigar Box Guitar Workshop
Build and learn to play a simple handmade instrument rooted in an American history of resilience, connect with fellow agricultural producers, and enjoy a creative evening focused on wellness, craftsmanship, and community.
Date: Thursday 6/11 4 pm-7 pm
Location: Mariposa Ascendente, 41679 O Rd, Paonia, CO 81428
Cost: No Cost for Ag Producers (cost covered by a grant promoting stress management for ag producers)
Who Should Attend: Farmers, ranchers, and agricultural family members
Hosted By: Chad Reznicek, CSU Extension / CO AgrAbility
***No woodworking or musical experience needed. All skill levels welcome.***
Spots are limited to the first 15 registrants. RSVP today!
Workshop Focus Includes: Hands-on beginner woodworking and learning music basics as stress relief. Building community connections in agriculture.
*** Currently, you can RSVP to Chad.Reznicek@colostate.edu ***