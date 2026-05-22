Cigar Box Guitar Workshop

Build and learn to play a simple handmade instrument rooted in an American history of resilience, connect with fellow agricultural producers, and enjoy a creative evening focused on wellness, craftsmanship, and community.

Date: Thursday 6/11 4 pm-7 pm

Location: Mariposa Ascendente, 41679 O Rd, Paonia, CO 81428

Cost: No Cost for Ag Producers (cost covered by a grant promoting stress management for ag producers)

Who Should Attend: Farmers, ranchers, and agricultural family members

Hosted By: Chad Reznicek, CSU Extension / CO AgrAbility

***No woodworking or musical experience needed. All skill levels welcome.***

Spots are limited to the first 15 registrants. RSVP today!

Workshop Focus Includes: Hands-on beginner woodworking and learning music basics as stress relief. Building community connections in agriculture.

*** Currently, you can RSVP to Chad.Reznicek@colostate.edu ***