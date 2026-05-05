The Nature Connection's Ride and Roll to School Day has been moved to THURSDAY May 7th. Ever heard of a bike bus? It's just like a school bus — except everyone's on wheels! Kids and adults meet at a neighborhood spot and ride to school together, picking up more riders along the way. It's more fun, much safer and a great way to start the school day. Nature Connection will be organizing a bike bus to roll through Cedaredge, Delta, Hotchkiss, and Paonia on Thursday May 7th. Out of town folks can meet at the start of each ride or along the route. Route times and an RSVP are available at thenatureconnection.net/ride-to-school/