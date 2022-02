Delta CAB Meeting

The next KVNF Delta/Cedaredge Community Advisory Board meeting will be held on Thursday, March 3rd at 4:30 pm inside the Columbine Mall in Delta at the Tada Your Art Space. Tada is located in downtown Delta at 326 Main Street, Suite 105. We will be discussing events in the Delta and Cedaredge area and we hope you can attend this CAB meeting. Bring a friend or two!