Donated Gifts
Thanks to the people and local businesses who have donated items for KVNF's Fall Drive.
Examples from Spring:
HOT SPRING STAY
The Wiesbaden Hot Springs Spa & Lodgings (Ouray, CO)
One Night Stay and 1-hour soak in Lorelei Pool
Value: $230
1 available
$365 Donation
FESTIVAL TICKETS
Rise n' Vibes Reggae Festival (2 tickets)
Tico Time River Resort, Aztec, NM; just outside Durango, CO
May 10-12
1 available
$400 Donation
KVNF CREWNECK
Cozy up with a KVNF sweatshirt.
