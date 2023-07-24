DOLA grant offers small nonprofits a chance at improving infrastructure

Janice Wellborn is the program director for a regional access partnership between the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) and the Community Foundation of the Gunnison Valley.

This partnership aims to fund infrastructure improvements for small nonprofits in our region. That includes over 200 potential applicants across Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel Counties. Funding prioritizes support for communities historically underrepresented, underserved or under-resourced.

Wellborn noted that a strong application will tie the services the organization provides and their request for funding to how it builds their capacity to serve their target audiences with relevant and culturally responsive programming and services.

So far, the regional foundation has reached out through email blasts and phone calls, as well as attendance at four orientation meetings held in the region. Wellborn says this is a "great opportunity" for smaller nonprofits to increase their capacity and ability to fulfill their missions.