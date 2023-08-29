Rep. Matt Soper and AG Phil Weiser praise local work on reducing drug-driven recidivism in Delta County

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and State Representative Matt Soper recently went to jail…..that is the two Colorado leaders recently toured Delta County’s Detention Center to witness the success of the county’s Jail Based Behavioral Health Services (JBBS) program.

Delta County is among 45 Colorado counties taking advantage of the state funded Jail Based Behavioral Health Services also known as JBBS. However, Delta County, on Colorado’s Western Slope is the first rural facility in the state to provide in-custody pre-restoration education for its inmates.

“ You have in Delta County one of the most well developed, well executed programs. So, when someone comes into the jail and they have a substance use disorder they will be given treatment, they will be given counseling, they'll be given a warm hand off when they leave and that all will make it far less likely that they'll end up continuing to use substances and end up back incarcerated," said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser on the JBBS program at Delta County’s Detention Center. The program is ran in partnership with several local mental health care providers.

Weiser was in Montrose for the Colorado Opioid Abatement Conference August 16 through the 18th. During his visit, he along with Rep. Matt Soper visited the Delta County Jail to learn more about how the opioid crisis is affecting the criminal justice system.

The programs implemented in Delta County under the supervision of JBBS Administrator, Jackie Felix, offer services including Medication-Assisted Therapy (MAT), in-custody counseling, case management, and Medicaid navigation. Delta County’s JBBS program also collaborates with the 7th Judicial District Courts by following judicial system recommendations and managing referrals to rehabilitation facilities across the state.

Representative Matt Soper, who also visited the detention center, talked about what sets the Delta County Jail -JBBS services apart from other similar services across the state.

“That’s the fact that when someone's arrested and they're in jail we will identify at that point and time if they need help with substance abuse, mental health or behavioral mental health treatment and then we will start the treatment...or at least start the services while they're still in jail with the idea that it will continue after they've left jail so, they're resolving their criminal case in the courts, at the same time, they're actively working on solving the what the underlining problem is. The majority of individuals who are in our jails have some sort of a mental health problem."

Delta County's detention center's JBBS program earned national recognition after becoming the first rural jail in Colorado to offer in custody pre-restoration education.