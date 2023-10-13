© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our 89.1 KVMT radio frequency is down due to maintenance. It will be back on the air by 12:00pm, October 13. We apologize for the inconvenience. You can stream online in the meantime.

Pickles! Pickles! Pickles!

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Taya Jae
Published October 13, 2023 at 10:36 AM MDT
1 of 2  — PickleFest Handbill-Front.jpg
2 of 2  — PickleFest Schedule.jpg

Sponsored by The Learning Council and The North Fork Pool, Park and Recreation Distric, the first annual Pickle Fest will be held on October 14th in Paonia’s Apple Valley Park.  Western Slope pickleball players, pickle makers, families, and folks of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy the fastest growing sport in the US, all while enjoying local food, drinks, a pickling contest, ping-pong, cornhole, a costume contest, prizes, and live music.

More information can be found here.

KVNF Stories
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
See stories by Taya Jae