Pickles! Pickles! Pickles!

Sponsored by The Learning Council and The North Fork Pool, Park and Recreation Distric, the first annual Pickle Fest will be held on October 14th in Paonia’s Apple Valley Park. Western Slope pickleball players, pickle makers, families, and folks of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy the fastest growing sport in the US, all while enjoying local food, drinks, a pickling contest, ping-pong, cornhole, a costume contest, prizes, and live music.

More information can be found here.