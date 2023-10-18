2023 Election: A first look at Proposition HH, the property tax measure on the November ballot

The coordinated election is November 7. Our region’s ballot this year is light on items, with just two propositions up for a vote. However, one of those propositions, Prop HH, has a dozen pages explaining and analyzing the property tax measure. A recent discussion with Janine Reid, chair of the League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley, provided more insight into this ballot measure.

Colorado voters will decide next month on Proposition HH. The ballot measure would reduce property valuation rates over the next decade and allow property owners to exempt part of their property’s value from taxation. State Senator Chris Hansen is one of the bill’s sponsors. He says by helping property owners, renters will also benefit. Stay tuned to next week’s Local Motion for my full conversation with Janine Reid on Propositions HH and II.

The League of Women Voters is hosting an hour-long ballot forum on these issues tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the Ridgway Library.