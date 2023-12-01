Delta Panthers take home 2A State Football Championship

Local law enforcement escorted the 2A State Champion Delta Panthers back into town capping off the perfect season with an impressive 54-14 win over the Rifle Bears in Grand Junction on November 25, 2023.

Delta’s defense was rock solid forcing six turnovers; three interceptions and three fumbles. The win on Saturday broke a 63 year drought for the Panthers who won their first state title in 1960.

Last season the Panthers lost 21-10 loss to Eaton and fell short in 2019 to Sterling Tigers. But this year was different as over 3 thousand Delta fans cheered on the team coached by Ben Johnson in his 15th year.

Delta Senior Running Back Talan Hulet had a monster day scoring five touchdowns and rushing for over 200 yards in the beat down.

Hulet’s touchdown and point after put the Panthers up 47 to 14 in the fourth quarter.

A late 33-yard run from Hulet set up a 4-yard touchdown pass from Ty Reed to Jordan Fraser made the score 54-14 and started the running clock.

Hulet was named the Most Valuable Player of the game by Colorado High School Activities Association.