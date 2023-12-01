© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Delta Panthers take home 2A State Football Championship

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published December 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM MST
Senior Running Back Talan Hulet and the Delta Panthers celebrate winning the 2A State Football Championship in Grand Junction.
Delta County Independent Facebook page/Dennis Anderson
Senior Running Back Talan Hulet and the Delta Panthers celebrate winning the 2A State Football Championship in Grand Junction. 

Local law enforcement escorted the 2A State Champion Delta Panthers back into town capping off the perfect season with an impressive 54-14 win over the Rifle Bears in Grand Junction on November 25, 2023.

Delta’s defense was rock solid forcing six turnovers; three interceptions and three fumbles. The win on Saturday broke a 63 year drought for the Panthers who won their first state title in 1960.

Last season the Panthers lost 21-10 loss to Eaton and fell short in 2019 to Sterling Tigers. But this year was different as over 3 thousand Delta fans cheered on the team coached by Ben Johnson in his 15th year.

Delta Senior Running Back Talan Hulet had a monster day scoring five touchdowns and rushing for over 200 yards in the beat down.

Hulet’s touchdown and point after put the Panthers up 47 to 14 in the fourth quarter.
A late 33-yard run from Hulet set up a 4-yard touchdown pass from Ty Reed to Jordan Fraser made the score 54-14 and started the running clock.

Hulet was named the Most Valuable Player of the game by Colorado High School Activities Association.
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
