Community intervention may have saved student's life

Montrose County School District has opted for a more proactive, rather than reactive, approach to students’ mental health. Over the last few years, the district has focused efforts on building safety and wellness teams, incorporating a community-wide system designed to help a student in distress before it’s too late.

Recently, that paid off in a big way.

KVNF's Cassie Knust sat down with district RN Amanda Nokes and lead nurse Cyndle Sinclair, to learn more. To protect the student’s privacy, any identifying information was kept anonymous during this conversation.