© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Community intervention may have saved student's life

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Cassie Knust
Published December 20, 2023 at 6:03 PM MST
Matt Jenkins / MCSD

Montrose County School District has opted for a more proactive, rather than reactive, approach to students’ mental health. Over the last few years, the district has focused efforts on building safety and wellness teams, incorporating a community-wide system designed to help a student in distress before it’s too late.

Recently, that paid off in a big way.

KVNF's Cassie Knust sat down with district RN Amanda Nokes and lead nurse Cyndle Sinclair, to learn more. To protect the student’s privacy, any identifying information was kept anonymous during this conversation.
KVNF Stories
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.

See stories by Cassie Knust