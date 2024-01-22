Montrose company aims to save billions of gallons of water

The need to conserve water is becoming more important every day in the Mountain West due to rising temperatures caused by climate change, especially along the Colorado River where nearly 60 million people depend on the river for their livelihood.

Fortunately, a potential solution to water conservation is taking place at Geyser Systems in Montrose, Colorado — located in the arid high desert, where the need to save every drop of water is becoming an increasing reality.

“At Geyser Systems we’re on a mission to transform people’s relationship to every sacred drop of water,” said inventor Jonathan Ballesteros and founder of Geyser Systems.

Geyer's highly efficient water products can save some families up to $500 dollars a year on their water bills while also preserving millions of gallons of water in the Upper and Lower Colorado River Basin and potentially around the globe.

“Our company and ten thousand customers have saved over 4.2 million gallons of water and we’ve been making a remarkable difference for not only people but the impact that we're having on our environment,” Ballesteros said.

Ballesteros entered the camping and overlanding market a few years back with his patented Geyser System, a portable shower that uses under one gallon of water for a hot fifteen minute shower. Now, he’s aiming to solve the looming water crisis at home and around the world with his Geyser ECO Shower system. The system is priced under $100 US dollars and hooks up to your existing plumbing.

“So, we’ve designed a product that is super low cost, easy to ship around the world and priced for velocity. We’re seeing a really big massive problem that’s going to really being solved and create a lot of demand.”

The magic to the system is a large soft sponge attached to your current shower system that delivers the exact amount of water needed for a hot shower… keeping hundreds of gallons of water from going down the drain.

According to testimonials on Geyser's website, customers are saving water and saving on their water bills. Beyond getting a hot show, saving money and precious water, the real impact of Geyser products may be in giving environmentally conscious consumers hope.

“ Offering a solution is the most empowering way to give people a choice. That they can choose for themselves how they want to use their water, because it is in their control as opposed to the current circumstance that we’re really facing and we're in the midst of a circumstance that’s creating a lot of fear," said the young inventor.

As with any new product there are always doubts and even more so with a product claiming to potentially save billions of gallons of water. The magnitude of the challenge or the doubters hasn't dampened Ballesteros lofty goals including replenishing the nations’ two largest reservoirs.

“This is the generation that with our product in every household... we’re going to be saving billions of gallons of water per week. Despite all the naysayers, distraction and even all the current environmental circumstances, I say that our generation refills both Lake Mead and Lake Powell and I think we can do it,” said Ballesteros.