Delta County Commissioners approve the 2024 updated Land Use Code

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published February 23, 2024 at 10:20 AM MST
Delta County Commissioners unanimously voted to approve the 2024 updated Land Use Code following a public hearing Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Director of Community Development Austin Hanson provided a brief update highlighting one big change to the code.

Concerned citizens packed the Delta Family Center to challenge language and concepts presented in the updated code. Long time North Fork Resident Eli Wolcott, representing the Delta County Coalition, urged the Commissioners to continue to work on the code. One Hotchkiss resident went beyond issues with code…directing comments against the three Commissioners.

At the conclusion of the two hour public hearing Commissioner Don Suppes made the motion to adopt the code with Commissioners Wendell Koontz and Mike Lane in favor of the measure.
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
