KVNF Farm Friday: Colorado AgrAbility program

On today’s Farm Friday we continue our conversation on mental health wellness for Colorado farmers, ranchers and ag producers. Chad Reznicek is the Behavioral Health State Specialist for the Colorado AgrAbility Project under Colorado State University Office of Engagement and Extension.

According to the Agrability website, the project is a partnership between Colorado State University Extension and Goodwill Industries of Colorado and is funded in part by a grant from the U.S Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.