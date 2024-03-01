© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Farm Friday: Colorado AgrAbility program

By Lisa Young
Published March 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM MST
Chad Reznicek MA, LPC -Behavioral Health State Specialist -Colorado AgrAblility Project Colorado State University Office of Engagement and Extension

On today’s Farm Friday we continue our conversation on mental health wellness for Colorado farmers, ranchers and ag producers. Chad Reznicek is the Behavioral Health State Specialist for the Colorado AgrAbility Project under Colorado State University Office of Engagement and Extension.

According to the Agrability website, the project is a partnership between Colorado State University Extension and Goodwill Industries of Colorado and is funded in part by a grant from the U.S Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
