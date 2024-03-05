© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Animated climbing documentary, Body of a Line, to be shown at the Paradise Theater, Wednesday March 6th at 7 pm

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Taya Jae
Published March 5, 2024 at 10:29 AM MST

Each year the Paradise Theater in Paonia hosts the Cabin Fever Series, a collection of films, live music, comedians, cult classics and documentaries designed to get us out of our winter ruts. On Wednesday March 6th The Paradise will show Body of a Line, a 10-minute, animated climbing documentary. Taya Jae sat down with local filmmakers and climbers Henna Taylor and Madaeline Sorkin.

This event is open to the public, donations will go to the Nature Connection. Information about the event and a trailer of the film can be found here.

