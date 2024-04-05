KVNF Farm Friday: Farm Bill with Brad Haynes

The upcoming extension to the nation’s Farm Bill is drawing the attention of ag producers around the state. On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, Brad Haynes, who farms in Northeastern Colorado, shares his thoughts on the bill moving through Congress.

Some farmers are concerned about the possibility of independent farms losing tens of billions in federal investments that help maintain rural economic stability. Two key threats to farmers are drawing attention.

First is a $20 billion provision for voluntary agricultural conservation programs, essential for safeguarding environmental resources and promoting sustainable practices that are vital for the long-term viability of farming communities and second is a possible threat to $12 billion dollars earmarked to position rural America as a leader in the clean energy economy.

Ahead of the Farm Bill, numerous groups head to Washington or send letters expressing what is important to their particular operation, which makes it impossible to craft a ' one size fits all’ bill.

Haynes, a dry land farmer, says that while there are varying interests, ag producers do have some common ground when it comes to the Farm Bill. The Farm Bill is reauthorized by Congress every five years to address the nation’s food, agriculture, nutrition, forestry, energy, and conservation needs.