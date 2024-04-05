© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KVNF Farm Friday: Farm Bill with Brad Haynes

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published April 5, 2024 at 8:02 AM MDT
KVNF FARM FRIDAY
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
KVNF FARM FRIDAY

The upcoming extension to the nation’s Farm Bill is drawing the attention of ag producers around the state. On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, Brad Haynes, who farms in Northeastern Colorado, shares his thoughts on the bill moving through Congress.

Some farmers are concerned about the possibility of independent farms losing tens of billions in federal investments that help maintain rural economic stability. Two key threats to farmers are drawing attention.

First is a $20 billion provision for voluntary agricultural conservation programs, essential for safeguarding environmental resources and promoting sustainable practices that are vital for the long-term viability of farming communities and second is a possible threat to $12 billion dollars earmarked to position rural America as a leader in the clean energy economy.

Ahead of the Farm Bill, numerous groups head to Washington or send letters expressing what is important to their particular operation, which makes it impossible to craft a ' one size fits all’ bill.

Haynes, a dry land farmer, says that while there are varying interests, ag producers do have some common ground when it comes to the Farm Bill. The Farm Bill is reauthorized by Congress every five years to address the nation’s food, agriculture, nutrition, forestry, energy, and conservation needs.
Tags
KVNF Stories KVNF's Farm Friday
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young