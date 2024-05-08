AG Phil Weiser tours and talks affordable housing in Ridgway

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser made a stop in Ridgway today to hold a community conversation on the challenges and opportunities related to affordable housing in southwestern Colorado and to hear the experiences of Ouray County families and surrounding communities. Weiser's visit was part of a larger tour in Western Colorado.

KVNF’s Lisa Young spoke with the Attorney General following his visit to Ridgway which included a tour of homes provided by Rural Homes, a subsidiary of the nonprofit Paradox Community Trust in Telluride, Colorado.