We are aware of the interference of in our 88.9 signal in Ridgway. We are working on the issue. Thanks for your patience.

Governor signs conservation legislation at family owned orchard in Paonia

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published May 21, 2024 at 10:21 AM MDT
Colorado Governor Jared Polis (left) with State Rep. Marc Catlin and State Senator Perry Will signed two bills in Paonia, Colorado
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Colorado Governor Jared Polis made a brief stop in Paonia, Colorado on Monday for a bill signing hosted by Orchard Valley Farms and Market. The Governor was flanked by State Representative Marc Catlin and State Senator Perry Will.

Polis spoke within a few feet of the rapid flowing North Fork of the Gunnison River where he talked about HB24-1436 that will allow Colorado voters to determine where revenue from sports betting will go.

The second bill signed was SB24-126 - Conservation Easement Income Tax Credit. The governor mentioned how Orchard Valley Farms and Market recently placed 50 acres in Colorado's conservation program.
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
