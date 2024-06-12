Ouray film festival features films, live music and panel discussions

Ouray International Film Festival (JUNE 20-23, 2024) brings Live Music, 40 Films, Ukrainian Cinema, and More

Ouray will soon host the 5th Annual Ouray International Film Festival (OIFF) with a program that includes forty films and over two dozen artists gathering for four days of screenings, panels, and parties.

Award-winning filmmaker Alexandria Bombach will be in attendance with her highly acclaimed documentary Indigo Girls: It’s Only Life After All. The recently-released film has been critically lauded by the NY Times and festival juries around the country. Bombach will receive OIFF’s Film in Action Award to celebrate her career of activism, filmmaking, and supportive mentorship of other artists.

Festival attendees will also experience a first-ever live musical event when San Francisco-based filmmaker H.P. Mendoza accompanies his visual album Attack, Decay, Release on stage at the historic Wright Opera House.

OIFF 2024 sustains last year’s focus on Native and Indigenous Cinema. Quechua Aymara filmmaker Sisa Quispe will appear at OIFF to screen her award-winning film Urpi: Her Last Wish set in the mountains of Peru. Director Kymon Greyhorse returns to OIFF with his new short film Can I Love You? Colten Ashley will discuss his short Nihalgai which offers a novel interpretation of a Navajo creation narrative.

Following the success of her film Breathing (OIFF 2023), Ukrainian filmmaker Maria Pankova will return to Ouray to lead a film block devoted to Ukrainian voices. Supported by the Telluride Foundation, this specially curated program includes Pankova’s latest documentary about Ukrainian refugees in Scotland, a genre-bending exploration of multiple generations of displacement from Ukrainian filmmaker Max Rykov, and a trailer for filmmaker Jordan Campbell's forthcoming documentary rooted in his extensive experience on Ukraine's front lines. Mark Dillen of the non-profit Ukrainians of Colorado will join the filmmakers for a panel discussion moderated by Bombach.

This year’s festival will maintain OIFF’s tradition of screening films for free outdoors at Ouray’s Fellin Park. On June 21, audiences can enjoy a slate of films that celebrate the outdoors, adventure sports, and search and rescue teams across Colorado. On June 22, the festival will convene a panel with filmmakers and members of the Ouray Mountain Rescue Team to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Tickets and passes for the Ouray International Film Festival are available at ourayfilmfestival.com.

