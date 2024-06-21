Yoniversal Heath Care Day to be held in Paonia Sunday June 23rd at 11 am

On Sunday June 23rd Author and Educator Samantha Zipporah will facilitate Yoniversal Heath Care Day, centered on the conversation around Pleasure. A potluck meal and discussion with care-providers will begin at 11 am. Private consultations with care-providers will be available from 1-5pm. The event will be at the Hearth in Paonia.

Additional Yoniversal Health Care Days will be held on the 3rd Sunday of every month. More information can be found here.