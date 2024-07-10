© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Blue Sage hosts Smithsonian exhibit highlighting rural America

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published July 10, 2024 at 4:36 PM MDT
Crossroads: Change in Rural America
1 of 7  — 20240709_121930.jpg
Crossroads: Change in Rural America
Lisa Young / KVNF
Crossroads: Change in Rural America
2 of 7  — 20240709_121829.jpg
Crossroads: Change in Rural America
Lisa Young / KVNF
3 of 7  — 20240709_121834.jpg
Crossroads: Change in Rural America
4 of 7  — 20240709_122000.jpg
Crossroads: Change in Rural America
Lisa Young / KVNF
Crossroads: Change in Rural America
5 of 7  — 20240709_122053.jpg
Crossroads: Change in Rural America
Lisa Young / KVNF
Crossroads: Change in Rural America
6 of 7  — 20240709_122257.jpg
Crossroads: Change in Rural America
Lisa Young / KVNF
Near the Smithsonian exhibit is a piece of KVNF history
7 of 7  — 20240709_122240.jpg
Near the Smithsonian exhibit is a piece of KVNF history
KVNF

The Blue Sage Center for the Arts in Paonia has been home for the Smithsonian exhibit Crossroads: Change in Rural America for nearly a month. The exhibit opened on June 21 and will close on July 20th.

KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Ali Lightfoot, Blue Sage Executive Director, about the exhibit which also features Story Share, a program celebrating historic families in the North Fork Valley.

For more information: Blue Sage Center for the Arts
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
