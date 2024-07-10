Blue Sage hosts Smithsonian exhibit highlighting rural America

The Blue Sage Center for the Arts in Paonia has been home for the Smithsonian exhibit Crossroads: Change in Rural America for nearly a month. The exhibit opened on June 21 and will close on July 20th.

KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Ali Lightfoot, Blue Sage Executive Director, about the exhibit which also features Story Share, a program celebrating historic families in the North Fork Valley.

For more information: Blue Sage Center for the Arts

