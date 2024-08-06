Paonia Trustee Bill Brunner faces conduct hearing

It was a meeting that threatened to get out of hand, but Mayor Paige Smith accomplished her aim. In the end, the Board voted 6 to 1 (Brunner dissenting) to hold a public hearing with the goal of removing Brunner only three months into his four-year term.

The charges against him include “harassment of town staff and abuse of position,” as well

as “personal interest and bias” in his pursuit of a CORA request and his contention that

newly hired town administrator Stefan Wynn illegally sold a water tap.

Wynn has handed in his resignation as of the end this month, but has indicated he will

rescind it if Brunner is removed from the Board.

Public input was vocal, and so was Trustee Brunner, who accused the mayor of infringing

on his first amendment rights.

After the Mayor called a five minute recess, the proceedings resumed in

a less combative way. Although town attorney Clay Buchner said the Board was on firm legal ground, many from the public said the panel should not oust an official elected by constituents.

Brunner received 227 votes in the recent election. Others in the audience, including two former trustees defended the council’s action.

The public hearing is set for Tuesday, August 13th.

