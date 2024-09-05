KVNF Farm Friday: Congressional Listening Session Pt. 2

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, we continue with our coverage on the Congressional Listening Session in Hotchkiss, Colorado last month

The listening session on agriculture, water and the federal workforce was led by Texas Congressman Pete Sessions, Indiana Congressman Jim Baird and Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who currently represents Colorado's Third Congressional District.

We'll hear from Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, Kathleen Curry, Western Slope water lobbyist, and Raquel Flinker, Colorado River District.