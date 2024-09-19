Something old is new again: Delta Police Department hosts Grand Opening

The City of Delta and the Delta Police Department held a Grand Opening on Wednesday, September 18 for its new location inside the recently renovated State Armory at 359 Grand Avenue.

KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Police Chief Luke Fedler following a tour of the nearly 19,000 square foot building. The renovation of the old State Armory built in 1923 was completed costing roughly $7 million dollars. Half of that came from voter approved Back the Badge passed several years ago.

—————————————————————————————————————————

Lisa Young: Delta Chief of Police, Luke Fedler. We just took a tour. I don't know, we must have had 30 or more people and I would think that almost every tour you're seeing about that number.

Chief Luke Fedler: Yeah. Atleast, I'm shocked by how many people are here.

Young: I heard you talk about the size of the building that you moved out of to what you're moving into. Let's talk a little bit about that.

Fedler: Right. So the building we were at was 4,400 square feet. I had staff working at City Hall, the Police Department and Public Works to accommodate accommodate all those people. I literally had people with offices in closets. We called it the "cloffice". I had my detectives were all in one office together. So it's nice to be able to spread out and become more efficient.

Young: Some of the feedback you're getting from the community.

Fedler: Amazingly, all positive. Ever since we started this process, it's been all positive from the community and today's a prime example. I didn't not expect this many people here, but excited for this building to be rehabilitated. Excited for us to have the facility we need and just an overall excitement for what it's done for this area.

Young: Now, the the Back the Badge funds, did any of that go into this? I know you guys also went out for grants.

Fedler: Yes. So approximately half of the Back the Badge funds that were allocated for the City of Delta and the Delta Police Department were specifically for this facility and that's something I'm proud of. I told the community that's what I was going to do with approximately half of that money and and here we are today.

Young: What was the other half? Was it staff retention, that type of thing?

Fedler: No, not staff retention. It was more staff and the equipment to staff those people. When you when you hire somebody, it was estimated back when we did that that it costs about $100,000 to train them and outfit them. So you're talking patrol cars, body armor, army uniforms. Uh, things like that, would be the equipment side of that. But we also brought on some extra non sworn staff as well as picked up the full time bill for the School Resource Officer.

Young: This building, I think I heard you say 19,000 square feet?

Fedler: Just shy of 19,000. Yes.

Young: So, almost five times.

Fedler: Math is not my subject.

Young: Yeah, well, I'm a I'm a Journalist so, not mine either.

Fedler: Yeah. Much bigger.

Young: So you're still in the process of getting everybody moved in and getting everything settled in. But it's great today that you guys did the tours, the public, you know, most of us are not going to have a chance to to get the inside scoop and see all of this.

Fedler: Yeah, I just I want to, again, thank the community. Like I said before, this was this was support from the community through just they're supportive of being part of the community as well as Back the Badge funds. I'm excited to have this event. You know, most departments don't want the public to come in and take a look.

Historically, that's not what happens. We wanted the public to be part of this, and that's why we're here today. And I just say thank you to everybody. This was needed. We had to do something and here we are today.

Young: I think what you demonstrated is the philosophy of community policing, you know, because we all care about the safety of our community. And I feel a little bit more a part of the Delta Police Department today just by having the tours and speaking with you. So thank you very much.

Fedler: Thank you. Thank you. And I'm glad you came. And I'm I'm glad it's going as well as it is.

