Adam Frisch and Jeff Hurd tackle issues during Club 20 debate

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published September 24, 2024 at 1:15 PM MDT
Club 20 Third Congressional District Debate between Adam Frisch and Jeff Hurd
Club 20 (screenshot)
/
KVNF
Club 20 Third Congressional District Debate between Adam Frisch and Jeff Hurd

KVNF's coverage of the CD3 Club 20 debate, held last Saturday, between Republican Jeff Hurd and Democrat Adam Frisch. The hour-long debate touched on topics including the economy, water, energy, immigration policy and abortion.

Both candidates expressed similar positions on Colorado’s water. Adam Frisch argued for more storage projects and emphasized the need to protect the state’s interests in the Colorado River compact.

Jeff Hurd also argued for more water storage projects and accused California, Arizona, and Nevada of using more than their allocated water under the Colorado River Compact.
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young