Adam Frisch and Jeff Hurd tackle issues during Club 20 debate

KVNF's coverage of the CD3 Club 20 debate, held last Saturday, between Republican Jeff Hurd and Democrat Adam Frisch. The hour-long debate touched on topics including the economy, water, energy, immigration policy and abortion.

Both candidates expressed similar positions on Colorado’s water. Adam Frisch argued for more storage projects and emphasized the need to protect the state’s interests in the Colorado River compact.

Jeff Hurd also argued for more water storage projects and accused California, Arizona, and Nevada of using more than their allocated water under the Colorado River Compact.

