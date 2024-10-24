North Fork Senior Connections to hold Service Saturdays

Service Saturday's will be held in Hotchkiss and Crawford on Saturday October 26th and in Paonia on Saturday November 2nd. This event invites individuals of all ages to come lend a hand to seniors who need help with fall chores.

NFSC Volunteer Coordinator Faye Sullivan and Program Manager Laura Lee Yates join Taya Jae to discuss the organization and why this work matters.

To find out more you can call North Fork Senior Connections at 970-527-3482 or email them at nrothforkseniorconnections@gmail.com.