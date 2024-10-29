New Jumbo Mountain trailhead causes consternation

The Jumbo recreation area is a popular 1900-acre site on the eastern edge of Paonia, offering more than 20 miles of trails and spectacular views of the North Fork Valley.

The trail network is open to Class 1 e-bikes, mountain bikes, equestrians, pedestrians, and dogs on a leash. Year-around, it attracts a sizable local population as well as visitors. After a decade of concern about noise and traffic from neighbors in the Pan American subdivision who live near the entrance, there’s a new trailhead. But will hikers and bikers, locals and tourists, get the message and use it? And is this plan better than what it replaces? Marty Durlin reports.

