New Jumbo Mountain trailhead causes consternation

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Marty Durlin
Published October 29, 2024 at 9:28 AM MDT
KVNF Regional Newscast
Marty Durlin
KVNF
Jumbo Mountain trailhead sign

The Jumbo recreation area is a popular 1900-acre site on the eastern edge of Paonia, offering more than 20 miles of trails and spectacular views of the North Fork Valley.

The trail network is open to Class 1 e-bikes, mountain bikes, equestrians, pedestrians, and dogs on a leash. Year-around, it attracts a sizable local population as well as visitors. After a decade of concern about noise and traffic from neighbors in the Pan American subdivision who live near the entrance, there’s a new trailhead. But will hikers and bikers, locals and tourists, get the message and use it? And is this plan better than what it replaces? Marty Durlin reports.
Tags
KVNF Stories Jumbo Trail
Marty Durlin
Marty Durlin contributes freelance news features, including coverage of Delta County Commissioner's meetings and local governmental issues.
