Denver philanthropist, LGBTQ+ rights advocate Tim Gill awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Denver philanthropist and LGBTQ+ rights advocate Tim Gill was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a January 4 ceremony at the White House.

The Medal of Freedom is the highest honor given to civilians in the United States. It recognizes extraordinary contributions to society.

Gill is a trailblazer in LGBTQ+ advocacy and philanthropy. Through his Gill Foundation, he has donated hundreds of millions to LGBTQ+ causes, healthcare, education, and even public media.

His foundation has also supported Colorado journalism, contributing more than $9 million to local newsrooms statewide since 1994.

Editor's note: Gill Foundation funding recipients also include KVNF and Rocky Mountain Community Radio through the Gay and Lesbian Fund for Colorado.

President Biden praised Gill for his groundbreaking work in securing marriage equality and anti-discrimination protections, calling him a "visionary entrepreneur" who used his success to make the world more equitable.

Gill joined 18 other honorees this year, including Hillary Clinton, actor Michael J. Fox, conservationist Jane Goodall, and soccer star Lionel Messi. Each recipient has made remarkable contributions to their fields, from science education to racial justice and global philanthropy.

Gill’s recognition spotlights his decades of dedication to equality and civil rights. His work continues to inspire Coloradans and advocates across the country, leaving a lasting legacy of progress and inclusion.

