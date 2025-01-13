© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Denver philanthropist, LGBTQ+ rights advocate Tim Gill awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Brody Wilson
Published January 13, 2025 at 10:55 AM MST
One man places a medal around the neck of another man. The man receiving the medal is smiling.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo
President Joe Biden, right, presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nation's highest civilian honor, to Tim Gill in the East Room of the White House, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Washington.

Gill received the honor at a White House ceremony on January 4. The Medal is the highest honor given to U.S. civilians and recognizes extraordinary contributions to society.

Denver philanthropist and LGBTQ+ rights advocate Tim Gill was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a January 4 ceremony at the White House.

The Medal of Freedom is the highest honor given to civilians in the United States. It recognizes extraordinary contributions to society.

Gill is a trailblazer in LGBTQ+ advocacy and philanthropy. Through his Gill Foundation, he has donated hundreds of millions to LGBTQ+ causes, healthcare, education, and even public media.

His foundation has also supported Colorado journalism, contributing more than $9 million to local newsrooms statewide since 1994.

Editor's note: Gill Foundation funding recipients also include KVNF and Rocky Mountain Community Radio through the Gay and Lesbian Fund for Colorado.

President Biden praised Gill for his groundbreaking work in securing marriage equality and anti-discrimination protections, calling him a "visionary entrepreneur" who used his success to make the world more equitable.

Gill joined 18 other honorees this year, including Hillary Clinton, actor Michael J. Fox, conservationist Jane Goodall, and soccer star Lionel Messi. Each recipient has made remarkable contributions to their fields, from science education to racial justice and global philanthropy.

Gill’s recognition spotlights his decades of dedication to equality and civil rights. His work continues to inspire Coloradans and advocates across the country, leaving a lasting legacy of progress and inclusion.

Explore the full list of Medal of Freedom recipients.
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
See stories by Brody Wilson