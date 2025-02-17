Montrose church faces fines for helping homeless

Montrose United Methodist Church will be back in municipal court tomorrow morning for another hearing. The church has been racking up fines from the City for a homeless encampment on private property.

Church congregant Paul Zaenger told KVNF that the church has a history of helping folks in crisis. He says the colder weather became a challenge for those without proper shelter or a place to camp safely, so the church made space in the back of their sanctuary by the alley.

"We're not turning people away. That are in great need. Um, that's, that's, that's a provision that's in the Bible. It's in the book of Matthew, and you can look that up at the latter half of chapter twenty-five When people come to you and they're in need, this is a responsibility from a religious standpoint, from a faith-based standpoint," said Zaenger.

In continuation with the city fines, the Montrose County Public Health recently sent a cease and desist letter to the church calling for an end to the encampment immediately. The health department cited ‘sanitation’ concerns on the property. Despite the urgency of the health department’s order Zaenger says the church will allow individuals in need to remain on the campus for now.

"The church has behaved as a backstop. For people in need, sometimes people in crisis. So this isn't a particularly unusual thing for the church, although this has been a little more challenging," said Zaenger.

He says the church will re-evaluate its position after Wednesday’s hearing.

"We believe we have a strong defense. Um, we believe that, that, uh, we believe in the position that we have that. That, that God has directed the church to meet people in their greatest of needs, that's hunger, that's thirst, that's shelter."