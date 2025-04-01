Delta County halts applications for natural medicine businesses

Delta County Commissioners held a second public hearing on Tuesday, April 1 to consider a temporary moratorium on applications for natural medicine businesses, facilities and healing centers using psilocybin and other mind altering drugs.

Colorado voters approved Proposition 122 in 2022, making Colorado the second state after Oregon to decriminalize the use of psychedelic mushrooms.

Commissioners heard from a number of Delta County residents, retreat owners and therapists who shared positive stories about psilocybin-guided therapies.

Cindie Sorensen, owner of Zenzen Gardens outside of Paonia, addressed the board on the county's land use code.

" In regards to the land use codes and a psilocybin retreat center, I don't think (it) would impact in any phase possible for people coming to properties. To have a retreat, you're talking eight people max. So I don't think it has any impact whatsoever for land use codes," she said.

Delta resident Ann Stinson encouraged commissioners to forego any delay in receiving applications for healing center businesses.

" This is overreach, in terms of it fits inside the state law, that these businesses open and that's adequate. That should be adequate for Delta County. We don't need to regulate it further. We don't need to close the fences. There's so much more that could be regulated than (having) our time and money spent on this is. You don't need six months to say, 'oh, it's okay for people to run these businesses.' Just let them happen."

Following the public hearing, the board unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on business applications for natural medicine and the operation of healing centers in connection with the passage of Proposition 122.

Commissioner Wendell Koontz offered two changes to the resolution, including one change that clearly identifies these substances being used in the healing centers. He also asked that the resolution clearly state that the moratorium does not relate to businesses that use acupuncture, yoga studios, or other natural healing centers.

"We got to be very careful that we do not step on existing businesses that operate as a natural healing center," Koontz told the board and audience.

The public can still provide written comments in favor of or against the moratorium. Comments should be sent to the Delta County Planning Commission. In 2022, Delta County voted against Proposition 122 by roughly 2,400 votes.