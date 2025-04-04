© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
New commissioners bring new tone to Montrose Board of County Commissioners

Published April 4, 2025 at 12:06 PM MDT
Things have been tense at the Montrose Board of County Commissioners for the last two month and are showing no signs of easing. KVNF brings you details on the more controversial happenings in recent weeks.

This is three pieces merged into a single audio file.

  • Segment 1 aired March 27th - timestamp [0:00]
  • Segment 2 aired March 31st - timestamp [6:35]
  • Segment 3 aired April 3rd - timestamp [10:46]

We've also run a brief update from the April 2nd BOCC meeting in our April 4rth regional newscast.
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
