New commissioners bring new tone to Montrose Board of County Commissioners

Things have been tense at the Montrose Board of County Commissioners for the last two month and are showing no signs of easing. KVNF brings you details on the more controversial happenings in recent weeks.

This is three pieces merged into a single audio file.

Segment 1 aired March 27th - timestamp [0:00]

Segment 2 aired March 31st - timestamp [6:35]

Segment 3 aired April 3rd - timestamp [10:46]

We've also run a brief update from the April 2nd BOCC meeting in our April 4rth regional newscast.