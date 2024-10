KVNF's 2024 Annual Meeting

The public is invited to attend KVNF’s Annual Meeting Monday October 21st at 5:30 pm. The meeting will be held at Memorial Hall in Hotchkiss. Come greet the staff, bid farewell to 3 of our longtime board members, and welcome our new board members. There will be a state of station update, DJ and volunteer awards and a proposed budget for 2025. Food will be provided, we hope to see you there!