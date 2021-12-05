KVNF New Releases December 6th, 2021

© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

Published December 5, 2021 at 11:25 AM MST

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
WARGreatest Hits 2.0Rock
Billy BraggThe Million Things That Never HappenedRock
*Robert Plant & Alison Krauss*Raise The RoofRock Country
Various ArtistsKVNF Singles Compilation 12/6/2021Rock +
Peggy SeegerThe Roots of Peggy Seeger-The First Time EverFolk
Various ArtistsKings of NY BluesBlues
Emily Scott RobinsonAmerican SirenCountry Rock

*Sugar's Pick

