Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
KVNF New Releases December 6th, 2021
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|WAR
|Greatest Hits 2.0
|Rock
|Billy Bragg
|The Million Things That Never Happened
|Rock
|*Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
|*Raise The Roof
|Rock Country
|Various Artists
|KVNF Singles Compilation 12/6/2021
|Rock +
|Peggy Seeger
|The Roots of Peggy Seeger-The First Time Ever
|Folk
|Various Artists
|Kings of NY Blues
|Blues
|Emily Scott Robinson
|American Siren
|Country Rock
*Sugar's Pick