Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
Sugar's Pick January 10, 2022
Jamestown Revival / Young Man / Thirty Tigers
They are remarkably talented young men yet, and they have been around Nashville and Texas and the country and their breadth and depth of songwriting and performing has grown indeed... With their new release they encourage the listener that their collection of 10 songs..."should be played all the way through, like reading a book..." Enjoy the experience...