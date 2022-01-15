© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

KVNF New Releases January 17, 2022

Published January 15, 2022 at 2:21 PM MST

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
*LPChurchesRock
GEACall For A SnakeRock Electronic
Various ArtistsKVNF SinglesRock+
Tinsley EllisDevil May CareBlues Rock
Janis IanThe Light at The End Of The LineFolk
Sad DaddyWay Up In the HillsCountry
Eric PersonBlue VisionJazz
Remy Le BoeufAssembly Of ShadowsJazz
*Sugar's Pick
