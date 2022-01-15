Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
KVNF New Releases January 17, 2022
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|*LP
|Churches
|Rock
|GEA
|Call For A Snake
|Rock Electronic
|Various Artists
|KVNF Singles
|Rock+
|Tinsley Ellis
|Devil May Care
|Blues Rock
|Janis Ian
|The Light at The End Of The Line
|Folk
|Sad Daddy
|Way Up In the Hills
|Country
|Eric Person
|Blue Vision
|Jazz
|Remy Le Boeuf
|Assembly Of Shadows
|Jazz
|*Sugar's Pick