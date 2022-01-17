Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
Sugar's Pick February 7, 2022
St Paul & The Broken Bones / Alien Coast / ATO:
The 8 piece soul band based in Birmingham, Alabama has been on the radar for a while with fans from Coachella to Philip Glass' Tibet House Benefit in NY and a whole lot in between...Their Motown/Stax sound is wildly reinterpreted and with the vocals of Paul Janeway you will get chills down your spine and a rockin' step to your soul...If you ever get to check out their live show...Stand Back and Get Ready...