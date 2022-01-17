Sugar's Pick February 7, 2022

St Paul & The Broken Bones / Alien Coast / ATO:

The 8 piece soul band based in Birmingham, Alabama has been on the radar for a while with fans from Coachella to Philip Glass' Tibet House Benefit in NY and a whole lot in between...Their Motown/Stax sound is wildly reinterpreted and with the vocals of Paul Janeway you will get chills down your spine and a rockin' step to your soul...If you ever get to check out their live show...Stand Back and Get Ready...