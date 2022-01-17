© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
MUSIC
Candy
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

Sugar's Pick February 7, 2022

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published January 17, 2022 at 12:56 PM MST
spbb-alien-coast-0.jpg

St Paul & The Broken Bones / Alien Coast / ATO:
The 8 piece soul band based in Birmingham, Alabama has been on the radar for a while with fans from Coachella to Philip Glass' Tibet House Benefit in NY and a whole lot in between...Their Motown/Stax sound is wildly reinterpreted and with the vocals of Paul Janeway you will get chills down your spine and a rockin' step to your soul...If you ever get to check out their live show...Stand Back and Get Ready...

MUSIC